Lopez Jr., C. Michigan visit Detroit

Central Michigan (1-9) vs. Detroit (3-7) Calihan Hall, Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on…

Central Michigan (1-9) vs. Detroit (3-7)

Calihan Hall, Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Oscar Lopez Jr. and Central Michigan will battle Antoine Davis and Detroit. The junior Lopez is averaging 10.2 points over the last five games. Davis, a senior, has scored 33 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20 over his last five games.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The explosive Davis has averaged 21.9 points and 5.4 assists to lead the charge for the Titans. Madut Akec is also a top contributor, accounting for 15 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. The Chippewas have been led by Lopez, who is averaging 9.1 points.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Davis has made or assisted on 57 percent of all Detroit field goals over the last five games. Davis has accounted for 31 field goals and 35 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 66: Detroit is 0-7 this year when it allows 66 points or more and 3-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 66.

STREAK STATS: Central Michigan has lost its last three road games, scoring 59.7 points, while allowing 82.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Detroit has made 9.4 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Horizon teams.

