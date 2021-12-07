CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. pharmacies see demand increase during pandemic | Searching and bracing for omicron | Montgomery Co. gets largest shipment of vaccines for kids | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Long Beach St. squares…

Long Beach St. squares off against Bethesda

The Associated Press

December 7, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Bethesda vs. Long Beach State (2-6)

The Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Long Beach State Beach will be taking on the Flames of Bethesda. Long Beach State lost 77-74 loss at home to Loyola Marymount in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Joel Murray has averaged 17 points this year for Long Beach State. Complementing Murray is Colin Slater, who is averaging 11.5 points per game.MIGHTY MARK: Mark Carter has connected on 30 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 22 over his last three games. He’s also made 76.5 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Beach State went 1-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Beach put up 69.5 points per matchup in those four games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Despite long struggle over intellectual property, DoD still lacks bench of IP experts

DHS continues rolling out new cyber requirements to transportation sector

OPM bill advances after testy debate, perhaps a foreboding sign for future reform efforts

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up