Long Beach St. squares off against Bethesda

Bethesda vs. Long Beach State (2-6)

The Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Long Beach State Beach will be taking on the Flames of Bethesda. Long Beach State lost 77-74 loss at home to Loyola Marymount in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Joel Murray has averaged 17 points this year for Long Beach State. Complementing Murray is Colin Slater, who is averaging 11.5 points per game.MIGHTY MARK: Mark Carter has connected on 30 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 22 over his last three games. He’s also made 76.5 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Beach State went 1-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Beach put up 69.5 points per matchup in those four games.

