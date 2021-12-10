CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine mandate for DC students may increase racial inequity | COVID-19 test kits at area libraries going fast | Pfizer COVID boosters opens to some teens | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Long Beach St. faces tough test vs No. 16 USC

The Associated Press

December 10, 2021, 5:31 PM

Long Beach State (3-6) vs. No. 16 Southern California (9-0)

Galen Center, Los Angeles; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Southern California presents a tough challenge for Long Beach State. Long Beach State has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Southern California is coming off an 80-68 win over Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday.

STEPPING UP: Southern California’s Isaiah Mobley has averaged 14 points and 9.6 rebounds while Chevez Goodwin has put up 12.6 points and 7.1 rebounds. For the Beach, Joel Murray has averaged 16.3 points while Colin Slater has put up 12.6 points.MIGHTY MOBLEY: Mobley has connected on 41.2 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also made 61.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Long Beach State is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 79 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 79.

STREAK SCORING: Southern California has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 90 points while giving up 65.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Southern California offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.4 percent of its possessions, which is the 16th-best rate in the country. The Long Beach State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.6 percent of all possessions (ranked 272nd among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

