CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Lofton scores 31, leads…

Lofton scores 31, leads Louisiana Tech past Santa Clara

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 7:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Kenneth Lofton Jr. tipped in a miss with 1:43 left to give Louisiana Tech the lead en route to a 78-75 win over Santa Clara on Saturday.

He dunked off a lob to push the lead to five points with 22 seconds left, finishing with 31 points and 14 rebounds despite being a game time decision to even play because of injury .

Exavian Christon had nine points and six rebounds for Louisiana Tech (6-2). Amorie Archibald added six assists.

Jalen Williams had 28 points for the Broncos (6-3). Keshawn Justice added 18 points. Miguel Tomley had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

Cyber advisors start to see ‘momentum’ within military services

Defense agencies let experience inform planning and programming

Under new House bill, interns would have additional options for pursuing permanent federal employment

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up