LMU pays visit to Long Beach St.

Loyola Marymount (4-3) vs. Long Beach State (2-5)

The Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount and Long Beach State look to bounce back from losses. Loyola Marymount fell 78-72 at home to Grand Canyon on Monday. Long Beach State lost 72-47 on the road to San Diego State on Tuesday.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Both of these teams have depended heavily on their seniors this year. Joe Hampton, Colin Slater and Jordan Roberts have collectively scored 43 percent percent of Long Beach State’s points this season. For Loyola Marymount, Eli Scott, Joe Quintana, Dameane Douglas and Cam Shelton have combined to account for 68 percent of all Loyola Marymount scoring, including 73 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.EFFECTIVE ELI: Scott has connected on 33.3 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 5 over his last three games. He’s also converted 75.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Long Beach State is 0-5 this year when it scores 79 points or fewer and 2-0 when it scores at least 80.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Lions have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Beach. Long Beach State has 20 assists on 63 field goals (31.7 percent) across its previous three outings while Loyola Marymount has assists on 37 of 79 field goals (46.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Beach State is ranked first in the Big West with an average of 75.6 possessions per game.

