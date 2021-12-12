CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
LIU Brooklyn goes up against US Merchant Marine Academy

The Associated Press

December 12, 2021, 6:31 AM

US Merchant Marine Academy vs. Long Island-Brooklyn (1-7)

Steinberg Wellness Center, Brooklyn, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Long Island-Brooklyn Sharks are set to battle the Mariners of Division III US Merchant Marine Academy. Long Island-Brooklyn lost 73-57 on the road to Fordham in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Eral Penn has averaged 14.3 points and 6.4 rebounds to lead the way for the Sharks. Ty Flowers has complemented Penn and is averaging 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.EFFICIENT ERAL: Through eight games, Long Island-Brooklyn’s Eral Penn has connected on 31.7 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 62.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: .

