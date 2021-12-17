LIU Brooklyn faces Army

Army (6-4) vs. Long Island-Brooklyn (2-7) Steinberg Wellness Center, Brooklyn, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Army and…

Army (6-4) vs. Long Island-Brooklyn (2-7)

Steinberg Wellness Center, Brooklyn, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army and Long Island-Brooklyn both look to put winning streaks together . Army beat NJIT by 17 on the road on Dec. 12. Long Island-Brooklyn is coming off a 106-48 win at home over US Merchant Marine Academy on Monday.

SENIOR STUDS: Long Island-Brooklyn’s Ty Flowers, Isaac Kante and Tre Wood have combined to account for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 47 percent of all Sharks points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Jalen Rucker has connected on 40 percent of the 75 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 24 over the last three games. He’s also made 71 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Long Island-Brooklyn is 0-6 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 2-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Sharks have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Black Knights. Long Island-Brooklyn has an assist on 61 of 88 field goals (69.3 percent) across its past three outings while Army has assists on 41 of 77 field goals (53.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Island-Brooklyn is ranked first in the NEC with an average of 73.4 possessions per game.

