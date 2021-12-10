Liberty puts streak on line vs SFA

Liberty (5-3) vs. Stephen F. Austin (7-2) Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Liberty looks…

Liberty (5-3) vs. Stephen F. Austin (7-2)

Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty looks for its fifth straight win of the season as it goes up against Stephen F. Austin. Liberty is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak. Stephen F. Austin is coming off a 100-76 win over Wiley on Saturday.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have leaned heavily on their seniors this year. Gavin Kensmil, Roti Ware and David Kachelries have collectively scored 51 percent of Stephen F. Austin’s points this season. For Liberty, Darius McGhee, Keegan McDowell and Blake Preston have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s total scoring.DOMINANT DARIUS: McGhee has connected on 32.9 percent of the 76 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 29 over the last three games. He’s also made 74.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: Stephen F. Austin is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 14 offensive rebounds. The Lumberjacks are 2-2 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

FLOOR SPACING: Liberty’s McDowell has attempted 45 3-pointers and connected on 53.3 percent of them, and is 19 for 33 over the past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Liberty defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 37 percent, the 13th-best mark in the country. Stephen F. Austin has allowed opponents to shoot 44.9 percent from the field through nine games (ranked 275th).

