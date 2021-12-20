CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavaz vaccine OK'd in EU | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Liberty faces Northern Iowa in Diamond Head Classic

The Associated Press

December 20, 2021, 3:46 PM

Liberty (7-4) vs. Northern Iowa (4-5)

Diamond Head Classic , SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Wednesday, 3 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty is preparing to face Northern Iowa in the Diamond Head Classic. Northern Iowa earned a 75-60 win over Marshall on Saturday, while Liberty won 74-64 against East Carolina on Friday.

SUPER SENIORS: Liberty’s Darius McGhee, Keegan McDowell and Blake Preston have combined to account for 51 percent of all Flames points this season, although the trio’s production has slipped to 35 percent over the last five games.DOMINANT DARIUS: McGhee has connected on 36.3 percent of the 113 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 16 of 37 over his last three games. He’s also made 77.4 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Liberty is a perfect 6-0 when the team records seven or more steals. The Flames are 1-4 when they steal the ball fewer than seven times.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Panthers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Flames. Northern Iowa has an assist on 37 of 69 field goals (53.6 percent) over its past three outings while Liberty has assists on 44 of 84 field goals (52.4 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Liberty has held opposing teams to 55.3 points per game this season, the sixth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

