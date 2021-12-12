CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Liberty faces Kentucky Christian

Liberty faces Kentucky Christian

The Associated Press

December 12, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Kentucky Christian vs. Liberty (5-4)

Liberty Arena, Lynchburg, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Liberty Flames are set to battle the Knights of NAIA school Kentucky Christian. Liberty lost 63-51 to Stephen F. Austin in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Liberty’s Darius McGhee, Keegan McDowell and Blake Preston have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 57 percent of all Flames points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: McGhee has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Liberty field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 36 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Liberty went 5-4 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Flames scored 74 points per matchup across those nine contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Air Force to focus on set of issues to counter new world challenges

In JWCC cloud procurement, Pentagon plans a novel approach to competition

OMB offers new guidance on federal contractor vaccine mandate, as compliance ticks up for feds

Through new Office of Digital Transformation, FDA putting business ahead of IT

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up