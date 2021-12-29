Liberty battles Boyce

Boyce vs. Liberty (8-6) Liberty Arena, Lynchburg, Virginia; Friday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Liberty Flames will be taking…

Boyce vs. Liberty (8-6)

Liberty Arena, Lynchburg, Virginia; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Liberty Flames will be taking on the Bulldogs of Division II Boyce. Liberty lost 80-75 to Brigham Young in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Liberty’s Darius McGhee, Keegan McDowell and Blake Preston have collectively accounted for 53 percent of all Flames scoring this season, although that figure has fallen to 43 percent over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: McGhee has either made or assisted on 55 percent of all Liberty field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 30 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Liberty went 5-4 overall against out-of-conference foes last year. The Flames put up 74 points per contest across those nine contests.

