HOLIDAY NEWS: Dec. 23 is Festivus | Grocery stores open Christmas Eve | Christmas forecast | Tipping for holidays | Less tension for holidays
Home » College Basketball » Lewis scores 27 to…

Lewis scores 27 to lift Pepperdine past Westmont 96-69

The Associated Press

December 23, 2021, 6:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Maxwell Lewis had a season-high 27 points as Pepperdine easily beat Westmont 96-69 on Thursday.

Mike Mitchell Jr. had 14 points and seven assists for Pepperdine (6-9), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Keith Fisher III added 12 points and 13 rebounds, and Jan Zidek had 11 points.

The 96 points were a season best for Pepperdine, which also achieved a season-high 26 assists.

Nate Meithof had 22 points for the Warriors. Jalen Townsell added 12 points, and Cade Roth had eight points and 10 assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Anthony Brown says DoD won't get far on extremism issue without better data

Once again in 2022, your actual federal pay raise depends a lot on where you work

Biden makes 2022 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

Balfour Beatty Communities to pay millions in fines after pleading guilty to defrauding military

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up