Lemetti, Nebraska Omaha visit Kansas City

Nebraska Omaha (2-11, 1-1) vs. Kansas City (6-6, 1-1) Swinney Recreation Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nebraska Omaha (2-11, 1-1) vs. Kansas City (6-6, 1-1)

Swinney Recreation Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Felix Lemetti and Nebraska Omaha will go up against Evan Gilyard II and Kansas City. The junior Lemetti is averaging 16.6 points over the last five games. Gilyard, a senior, is averaging 12.4 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Lemetti is averaging 10.5 points and four rebounds to lead the charge for the Mavericks. Kyle Luedtke is also a primary contributor, accounting for 7.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. The Roos have been led by Gilyard, who is averaging 12.8 points.LIKEABLE LEMETTI: Lemetti has connected on 39.5 percent of the 81 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 24 over the last three games. He’s also made 82.6 percent of his free throws this season.

SUCCESS AT 64: Kansas City is a perfect 6-0 when scoring at least 64 points and 0-6 when scoring 62 points or fewer.

STREAK STATS: Nebraska Omaha has dropped its last six road games, scoring 55.2 points and allowing 82.8 points during those contests. Kansas City has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 85.7 points while giving up 41.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Kansas City has held opposing teams to 62.4 points per game, the lowest figure among all Summit League teams. The Roos have allowed only 58.6 points per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.