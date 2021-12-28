Lehigh battles Eastern University

Eastern University vs. Lehigh (1-9) Stabler Arena, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Lehigh Mountain Hawks are…

Eastern University vs. Lehigh (1-9)

Stabler Arena, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Lehigh Mountain Hawks are set to battle the Eagles of Division III Eastern University. Lehigh lost 68-52 loss at home to Albany in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Evan Taylor has averaged 11.6 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks, while Jeameril Wilson has accounted for 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.EFFICIENT EVAN: Through 10 games, Lehigh’s Evan Taylor has connected on 33.3 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 70.4 percent of his free throws this season.

