Lehigh battles Eastern University

The Associated Press

December 28, 2021, 6:31 AM

Eastern University vs. Lehigh (1-9)

Stabler Arena, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Lehigh Mountain Hawks are set to battle the Eagles of Division III Eastern University. Lehigh lost 68-52 loss at home to Albany in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Evan Taylor has averaged 11.6 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks, while Jeameril Wilson has accounted for 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.EFFICIENT EVAN: Through 10 games, Lehigh’s Evan Taylor has connected on 33.3 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 70.4 percent of his free throws this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

