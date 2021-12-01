CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan urges Marylanders to get tested | Prince George's Co. libraries providing free tests | Labs testing for omicron variant | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Leggett scores 16 to…

Leggett scores 16 to carry Rhode Island over Harvard 64-57

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 10:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOSTON (AP) — Ishmael Leggett finished with 16 points as Rhode Island defeated Harvard 64-57 on Wednesday night.

Malik Martin had 13 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Rams (6-2). Makhel Mitchell added 13 points.

Louis Lesmond had 15 points to pace the Crimson (5-3). Chris Ledlum had 11 points and 13 rebounds. Noah Kirkwood scored 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Navy has less vaccinated sailors than previously reported, but still over 97%

VA resuming EHR deployments in March, restructuring management of massive project

Senators see room in FedRAMP bill to address supply chain security threats

GOP risks government shutdown to fight Biden vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up