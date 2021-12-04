CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Lee’s double-double sends Davidson past William & Mary 70-46

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 5:38 PM

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Hyunjung Lee had 12 points and 10 rebounds to carry Davidson to a 70-46 win over William & Mary on Saturday.

Luka Brajkovic had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats (6-2), who stretched their winning streak to five games. Foster Loyer added 15 points.

Connor Kochera had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Tribe (1-8). Yuri Covington added 14 points.

