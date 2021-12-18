CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Lee scores 25 to…

Lee scores 25 to carry CS Fullerton past Redlands 93-78

The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 1:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Vincent Lee tied his career high with a season-high 25 points plus 10 rebounds as Cal State Fullerton defeated Redlands 93-78 on Friday night.

Lee made 11 of 13 shots.

Damari Milstead had 17 points and eight rebounds for Cal State Fullerton (6-5). E.J. Anosike added 17 points and five assists. Tray Maddox Jr. had 12 points.

The 93 points were a season best for Cal State Fullerton. Meanwhile, the Titans forced a season-high 22 turnovers.

Colin McCarthy had 18 points for the Bulldogs. Robert Power added 18 points. Darne Duckett had 11 points and six rebounds. He also had seven turnovers but only four assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

CISA updates marching orders for agencies on critical 'Log4j' vulnerability

McDonough warns of 'deleterious' impact of full-year continuing resolution on VA operations

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up