Ledlum double-double leads Harvard past Holy Cross 62-54

The Associated Press

December 19, 2021, 4:58 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Ledlum had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead Harvard to a 62-54 win over Holy Cross on Sunday.

Noah Kirkwood had 11 points for Harvard (7-4). Samuel Silverstein added six rebounds.

Kyrell Luc had 17 points for the Crusaders (2-10), whose losing streak reached six games. Caleb Kenney added 10 points and 11 rebounds. Louth-M Coulibaly had 10 rebounds.

