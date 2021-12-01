Lawrence carries Middle Tennessee past UT Martin 73-61

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Eli Lawrence posted 19 points as Middle Tennessee got past UT Martin 73-61 on Wednesday night.…

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Eli Lawrence posted 19 points as Middle Tennessee got past UT Martin 73-61 on Wednesday night.

Donovan Sims had 15 points for Middle Tennessee (7-1), which won its fourth consecutive game. Tyler Millin added 11 points.

Darius Simmons had 17 points for the Skyhawks (3-5). Koby Jeffries added 11 points. KJ Simon had 10 points.

