Lawrence, ASU visit Creighton

Arizona State (4-6) vs. Creighton (8-2) CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two senior…

Arizona State (4-6) vs. Creighton (8-2)

CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior forwards will be on display as Kimani Lawrence and Arizona State will battle Ryan Hawkins and Creighton. Lawrence is averaging 9.2 points over the last five games. Hawkins is averaging 16 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Arizona State’s Lawrence, Marreon Jackson and Luther Muhammad have collectively scored 41 percent of the team’s points this season, including 39 percent of all Sun Devils scoring over the last five games.ROCK-SOLID RYAN: Hawkins has connected on 39.7 percent of the 58 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 16 over his last three games. He’s also converted 84.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Arizona State is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 4-1 when scoring at least 65.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Arizona State’s Muhammad has attempted 42 3-pointers and connected on 16.7 percent of them, and is 4 for 23 over the past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Creighton has averaged 71.4 points per game over its last five games. The Bluejays are giving up only 63.8 points per game over that span.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.