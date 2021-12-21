Langford Jr., BC visit Wake Forest

Boston College (6-5, 1-0) vs. Wake Forest (11-1, 1-0) Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m.…

Boston College (6-5, 1-0) vs. Wake Forest (11-1, 1-0)

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as DeMarr Langford Jr. and Boston College will go up against Alondes Williams and Wake Forest. The sophomore Langford is averaging 12 points over the last five games. Williams, a senior, has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 23.4 over his last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Wake Forest has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Williams, Daivien Williamson, Dallas Walton and Isaiah Mucius have combined to account for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 72 percent of all Demon Deacons points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Williams has had his hand in 61 percent of all Wake Forest field goals over the last three games. Williams has 31 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Wake Forest has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 83.9 points while giving up 64.1.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Eagles have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Deacs. Wake Forest has an assist on 41 of 83 field goals (49.4 percent) over its previous three contests while Boston College has assists on 37 of 74 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wake Forest is rated 23rd overall by scoring 81.2 points per game this year. Boston College has only averaged 67.3 points per game, which ranks 224th.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.