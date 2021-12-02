CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Status of COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US | Va. labs screen previous tests for omicron variant | Md. masks mandate policy update | Latest local COVID-19 stats
College Basketball

Lampley carries Sam Houston St. over Schreiner 106-46

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 10:08 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Demarkus Lampley had 21 points as Sam Houston rolled past Division III Schreiner 106-46 on Thursday night.

Lampley hit 7 of 10 3-pointers.

Donte Powers had 14 points and five steals for Sam Houston (3-5). Kuba Karwowski added 12 points and three assists. Tristan Ikpe had 12 points.

Bronson Evans had 8 points for the Mountaineers.

