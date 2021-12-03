CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Children given expired COVID-19 vaccines | Omicron variant found in multiple US states | DC issues new mask advisory | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Lamar squares off against Our Lady of the Lake

The Associated Press

December 3, 2021, 5:31 PM

Our Lady of the Lake vs. Lamar (1-7)

Montagne Center, Beaumont, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Lamar Cardinals are set to battle the Saints of NAIA school Our Lady of the Lake. Lamar lost 75-60 to Mississippi State in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Lamar’s C.J. Roberts, Davion Buster and Ellis Jefferson have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 59 percent of all Cardinals points over the last five games.ACCURATE ANDERSON: Joseph Anderson has connected on 66.7 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Lamar went 1-7 overall against out-of-conference foes last year. The Cardinals scored 58.5 points per matchup across those eight contests.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

