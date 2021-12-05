CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Lakhin carries Cincinnati over…

Lakhin carries Cincinnati over Bryant 73-58

The Associated Press

December 5, 2021, 9:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CINCINNATI (AP) — David DeJulius scored 16 points and Viktor Lakhin had 13 points and 11 rebounds to lift Cincinnati to a 73-58 win over Bryant on Sunday night.

Mike Saunders Jr. added 14 points and Mika Adams-Woods had 10 points for Cincinnati (7-2).

Peter Kiss had 15 points for the Bulldogs (3-6). Chris Childs added 14 points. Hall Elisias had 11 points and three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

Cyber advisors start to see ‘momentum’ within military services

Defense agencies let experience inform planning and programming

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up