Lairy leads Miami (Ohio) over Buffalo 91-81

The Associated Press

December 29, 2021, 7:06 PM

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Mekhi Lairy had a career-high 28 points as Miami (Ohio) topped Buffalo 91-81 on Wednesday in a Mid-American Conference opener for both teams.

Dae Dae Grant added 23 points with six assists and Dalonte Brown had 17 points and eight rebounds for Miami (7-5). Precious Ayah added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Miami totaled 58 second-half points, a season best for the team.

Josh Mballa had 26 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks for the Bulls (6-5, 0-1). Ronaldo Segu added 21 points and seven assists, and Jeenathan Williams had 20 points.

