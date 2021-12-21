CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Moderna: Hopeful sign for boosters | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Lafayette goes up against Gwynedd-Mercy

The Associated Press

December 21, 2021, 6:31 AM

Gwynedd-Mercy vs. Lafayette (2-8)

Kirby Sports Center, Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Lafayette Leopards are set to battle the Griffins of Division III Gwynedd-Mercy. Lafayette lost 84-73 loss at home to Princeton in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Neal Quinn has averaged 12.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists this year for Lafayette. Complementing Quinn is Kyle Jenkins, who is averaging 11.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Quinn has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Lafayette field goals over the last three games. Quinn has accounted for 19 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

