La. Tech battles Crowley’s Ridge College

The Associated Press

December 20, 2021, 5:30 PM

Crowley’s Ridge College vs. Louisiana Tech (8-3)

Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will be taking on the Pioneers of Crowley’s Ridge College. Louisiana Tech lost 66-57 to LSU in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Kenneth Lofton Jr. has averaged 16.8 points and 9.6 rebounds this year for Louisiana Tech. Complementing Lofton Jr. is Amorie Archibald, who is averaging 13 points per game.LEADING LOFTON JR.: In 11 appearances this season, Louisiana Tech’s Kenneth Lofton Jr. has shot 60.5 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana Tech went 9-3 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last season. The Bulldogs offense scored 73.4 points per matchup across those 12 contests.

___

___

