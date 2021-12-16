CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC talks about how to stop spread | Safest activities for vaccinated kids | 3 Prince George's schools close | Area vaccination numbers
La.-Monroe puts streak on line vs Southern Miss

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 3:30 PM

Southern Miss (4-6) vs. ULM (6-4)

Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: ULM looks for its fifth straight victory of the season as it takes on Southern Miss. Southern Miss is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. ULM is coming off an 82-69 win at Stephen F. Austin in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Andre Jones has averaged 12.9 points and two steals to lead the way for the Warhawks. Russell Harrison is also a key contributor, accounting for 11 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. The Golden Eagles have been led by Isaih Moore, who is averaging 12.8 points and 6.8 rebounds.MIGHTY MOORE: Moore has connected on 29.4 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 4 over his last three games. He’s also made 64.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

TWO STREAKS: Southern Miss has scored 52.3 points per game and allowed 77 over its four-game road losing streak. ULM is on a four-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 97.8 points while giving up 66.3.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Warhawks have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Golden Eagles. ULM has 59 assists on 98 field goals (60.2 percent) over its past three outings while Southern Miss has assists on 27 of 54 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: ULM is ranked 26th in the country by scoring 81.4 points per game this year. Southern Miss has only averaged 60.4 points per game, which ranks 274th.

