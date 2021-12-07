CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. pharmacies see demand increase during pandemic | Searching and bracing for omicron | Montgomery Co. gets largest shipment of vaccines for kids | Latest local COVID-19 stats
La.-Monroe battles Louisiana College

The Associated Press

December 7, 2021, 6:31 AM

Louisiana College vs. ULM (4-4)

Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The ULM Warhawks are set to battle the Wildcats of Division III Louisiana College. ULM is coming off an 84-71 win at home over Northwestern State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Koreem Ozier has averaged 12.8 points and four rebounds for the Warhawks, while Andre Jones has recorded 12.3 points per game.BRILLIANT BAKER: Kae’ron Baker has connected on 33.3 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 50 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: ULM went 2-5 overall against out-of-conference foes last year. The Warhawks put up 63.6 points per matchup across those seven games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

