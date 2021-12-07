La.-Lafeyette looks to extend streak vs McNeese St.

McNeese State (3-6) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (4-3) Cajun Dome, Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana-Lafayette looks for its…

McNeese State (3-6) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (4-3)

Cajun Dome, Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana-Lafayette looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over McNeese State. In its last six wins against the Cowboys, Louisiana-Lafayette has won by an average of 15 points. McNeese State’s last win in the series came on Dec. 6, 2014, an 80-70 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Jordan Brown is putting up 11.7 points and 7.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Kobe Julien is also a top contributor, producing 8.7 points per game. The Cowboys have been led by Brendan Medley-Bacon, who is averaging 11 points and 6.2 rebounds.BRENDAN CAN GET BUCKETS: Across nine appearances this season, McNeese State’s Medley-Bacon has shot 65.5 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: McNeese State is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 3-1 when scoring at least 62.

STREAK STATS: McNeese State has lost its last five road games, scoring 57.8 points, while allowing 81 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Both McNeese State and Louisiana-Lafayette are ranked at the top of Division 1 in terms of pace. The Cowboys are ranked fourth in the nation with 77.2 possessions per game this season while the Ragin’ Cajuns are ranked ninth with 76.2 offensive opportunities per game.

