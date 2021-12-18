CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Krishnan carries Central Connecticut over Hartford 75-65

The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 4:52 PM

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Ian Krishnan had a season-high 21 points as Central Connecticut beat Hartford 75-65 on Saturday.

Nigel Scantlebury had 18 points and six assists for Central Connecticut (3-9). Andre Snoddy added 12 points and nine rebounds. Tre Mitchell had 12 points.

Central Connecticut totaled 34 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Moses Flowers scored a season-high 24 points and had nine rebounds for the Hawks (1-10). Austin Williams added 14 points. D.J. Mitchell had seven rebounds.

