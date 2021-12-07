CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. pharmacies see demand increase during pandemic | Searching and bracing for omicron | Montgomery Co. gets largest shipment of vaccines for kids | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Krikke lifts Valparaiso over…

Krikke lifts Valparaiso over East-West University 101-58

The Associated Press

December 7, 2021, 10:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Ben Krikke had 21 points as Valparaiso rolled past East-West University 101-58 on Tuesday night.

Krikke made 10 of 13 shots. Kobe King had 19 points for Valparaiso (5-5). Darius DeAveiro added eight assists.

De’Quanii Jackson had 18 points for the Phantoms. Luis Baez added 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Georgia court issues nationwide injunction to block vaccine mandate for federal contractors

After year-long hiatus, Biden names 230 winners for Presidential Rank Awards

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

OMB tells agencies to cooperate with IGs overseeing COVID-19 spending

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up