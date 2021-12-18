CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Kreuser leads North Dakota…

Kreuser leads North Dakota St. past Pacific 73-61

The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 12:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Rocky Kreuser had a season-high 24 points plus 10 rebounds as North Dakota State defeated Pacific 73-61 on Friday night.

Tyree Eady had 14 points for North Dakota State (8-4), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Jarius Cook added 10 points.

Nick Blake had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers (5-7). Alphonso Anderson added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

McDonough warns of 'deleterious' impact of full-year continuing resolution on VA operations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up