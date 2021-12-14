Kinsey, Marshall visit Ohio

Marshall (7-3) vs. Ohio (7-2) Convocation Center, Athens, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on…

Marshall (7-3) vs. Ohio (7-2)

Convocation Center, Athens, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Taevion Kinsey and Marshall will take on Mark Sears and Ohio. The senior Kinsey has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 22.8 over his last five games. Sears, a sophomore, is averaging 15.6 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Marshall has relied heavily on its seniors. Kinsey, Andrew Taylor, Darius George and Mikel Beyers have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 60 percent of all Thundering Herd points over the team’s last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Kinsey has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Marshall field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 29 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Bobcats are 5-0 when they shoot at least 73.3 percent from the foul line and 2-2 when they fall shy of that mark. The Thundering Herd are 5-0 when recording at least 12 offensive rebounds and 2-3 when they fall short of that total.

STREAK STATS: Ohio has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 83.2 points while giving up 70.6.

DID YOU KNOW: Marshall is ranked first in Division I with an average of 76.8 possessions per game. The fast-paced Thundering Herd have pushed that total to 78.3 possessions per game over their last three games.

