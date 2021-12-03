Kennesaw St. visits Wofford

Kennesaw State (3-5) vs. Wofford (5-3) Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw…

Kennesaw State (3-5) vs. Wofford (5-3)

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State and Wofford look to bounce back from losses. Kennesaw State fell 73-71 to Mercer in its last outing. Wofford lost 73-64 to Richmond in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: The Owls are led by Spencer Rodgers and Chris Youngblood. Rodgers has averaged 12.3 points and 5.6 rebounds while Youngblood has recorded 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Terriers have been led by B.J. Mack and Max Klesmit, who are scoring 12.9 and 15.1 per game, respectively.SOLID SPENCER: Rodgers has connected on 30 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 15 over his last three games. He’s also made 78.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Kennesaw State is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 78 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 78.

COLD SPELL: Kennesaw State has lost its last three road games, scoring 59.3 points, while allowing 75.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Wofford has committed a turnover on just 16.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest percentage among all SoCon teams. The Terriers have turned the ball over only 11.4 times per game this season.

