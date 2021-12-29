Kennesaw St. goes up against Toccoa Falls

Toccoa Falls vs. Kennesaw State (4-8) KSU Convocation Center, Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Kennesaw State…

Toccoa Falls vs. Kennesaw State (4-8)

KSU Convocation Center, Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Kennesaw State Owls will be taking on the Eagles of NAIA school Toccoa Falls. Kennesaw State lost 88-74 to Nebraska in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: Chris Youngblood has averaged 13.3 points and 5.9 rebounds to lead the charge for the Owls. Terrell Burden is also a key facilitator, with 12.3 points and 4.6 assists per game.

KEY FACILITATOR: Burden has made or assisted on 46 percent of all Kennesaw State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

A YEAR AGO: Kennesaw State scored 106 points and won by 62 over Toccoa Falls when these two teams faced off during the 2020-21 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Kennesaw State went 0-5 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Owls offense put up 58.6 points per matchup across those five contests.

