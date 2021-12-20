Kelly, UMass host NJIT

NJIT (5-5) vs. UMass (7-5) William D. Mullins Center, Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will…

NJIT (5-5) vs. UMass (7-5)

William D. Mullins Center, Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Dylan O’Hearn and NJIT will face C.J. Kelly and UMass. The senior O’Hearn has scored 27 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.6 over his last five games. C. Kelly, a junior, is averaging 14.2 points over the last five games.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Trent Buttrick, Rich Kelly and Michael Steadman have combined to score 34 percent of all UMass points this season. For NJIT, O’Hearn, Miles Coleman, Matt Faw and Antwuan Butler have combined to account for 69 percent of all NJIT scoring.DOMINANT DYLAN: O’Hearn has connected on 36.4 percent of the 77 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 44 over his last five games. He’s also converted 81.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: UMass has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 83.2 points while giving up 71.7.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Highlanders have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Minutemen. UMass has an assist on 35 of 78 field goals (44.9 percent) across its previous three matchups while NJIT has assists on 33 of 64 field goals (51.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UMass is ranked second among A10 teams with an average of 79.6 points per game.

