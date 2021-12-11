CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Kelly scores 18 points,…

Kelly scores 18 points, sparks Cal past Santa Clara, 72-60

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 11:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Andre Kelly scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds as California pulled away from Santa Clara to earn a 72-60 win on Saturday night.

The Golden Bears were a perfect 10-for-10 from the line, including all six free throw attempts in the final minute.

Santa Clara tied the game at 53-53 on a layup by PJ Pipes with just under six minutes to play, but Kelly scored at the basket and Grant Anticevich hit a jumper and a layup to spark a 10-2 run.

Jordan Shepherd scored 15 points and dished six assists for Cal (6-5) and Anticevich added 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Cal outrebounded Santa Clara 44-26 and limited the Broncos to just one offensive rebound. Meanwhile, the Golden Bears shot 29 of 62 from the field (46.8%).

Keshawn Justice scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Broncos (7-4). Jalen Williams and Giordan Williams finished with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

House-passed oversight package would expand federal employee whistleblower protections

Energy Dept. backs 17 green federal building upgrades as 'preview' of future spending

Air Force to focus on set of issues to counter new world challenges

Congressional auditors point to challenges ahead for Pentagon’s CMMC program

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up