Kayouloud leads Central Arkansas past Hendrix College 90-56

The Associated Press

December 20, 2021, 7:41 PM

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Eddy Kayouloud had a season-high 20 points as Central Arkansas romped past Hendrix College 90-56 on Monday.

Camren Hunter and Ibbe Klintman each scored 15 points for Central Arkansas (2-9), which ended its six-game losing streak. Darious Hall had 14 points.

The 90 points were a season best for Central Arkansas, which also posted a season-high 20 assists.

Alex Conrad had 13 points for the Warriors. Jonathan Ryan added 12 points and Sean Coman had 11 points.

