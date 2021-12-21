Kansas City looks to end streak vs SD

Kansas City (5-6, 0-1) vs. South Dakota (7-5, 0-1) Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Kansas City (5-6, 0-1) vs. South Dakota (7-5, 0-1)

Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota looks to extend Kansas City’s conference losing streak to five games. Kansas City’s last Summit League win came against the Denver Pioneers 80-69 on Feb. 20. South Dakota lost 82-73 loss at home to Oral Roberts in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: Seniors Marvin Nesbitt Jr. and Evan Gilyard II have led the Roos. Nesbitt has averaged 8.4 points and 5.8 rebounds while Gilyard has recorded 11.1 points per game. The Coyotes have been led by Kruz Perrott-Hunt and Xavier Fuller, who are scoring 14.2 and 13.3 per game, respectively.MIGHTY MARVIN: Nesbitt has connected on 11.1 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 69.6 percent of his free throws this season.

SUCCESS AT 64: Kansas City is a perfect 5-0 when scoring at least 64 points and 0-6 when scoring 62 points or fewer.

STREAK STATS: Kansas City has lost its last three road games, scoring 56 points, while allowing 71.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota gets to the line more often than any other Summit League team. The Coyotes have averaged 21.8 free throws per game this season and 24.7 per game over their last three games.

