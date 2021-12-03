Kansas City battles Calvary

Calvary vs. Kansas City (3-4) Swinney Recreation Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City…

Calvary vs. Kansas City (3-4)

Swinney Recreation Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Roos will be taking on the Warriors of Calvary. Kansas City lost 66-55 on the road to Arkansas State in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Josiah Allick has averaged 11 points and 5.7 rebounds to lead the charge for the Roos. Marvin Nesbitt Jr. is also a big contributor, with 10.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.ALLICK IS ACCURATE: Through seven games, Kansas City’s Josiah Allick has connected on 27.8 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 84.2 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Kansas City went 0-5 overall against out-of-conference foes last year. The Roos offense scored 57.6 points per contest across those five contests.

