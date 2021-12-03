CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Children given expired COVID-19 vaccines | Omicron variant found in multiple US states | DC issues new mask advisory | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Kansas City battles Calvary

Kansas City battles Calvary

The Associated Press

December 3, 2021, 7:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Calvary vs. Kansas City (3-4)

Swinney Recreation Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Roos will be taking on the Warriors of Calvary. Kansas City lost 66-55 on the road to Arkansas State in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Josiah Allick has averaged 11 points and 5.7 rebounds to lead the charge for the Roos. Marvin Nesbitt Jr. is also a big contributor, with 10.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.ALLICK IS ACCURATE: Through seven games, Kansas City’s Josiah Allick has connected on 27.8 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 84.2 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Kansas City went 0-5 overall against out-of-conference foes last year. The Roos offense scored 57.6 points per contest across those five contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Navy has fewer vaccinated sailors than previously reported, but still over 97%

Under new House bill, interns would have additional options for pursuing permanent federal employment

Nearly all TSP funds take a dip in November after a promising October

GAO sustains first of 23 protests of CIO-SP4 solicitation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up