Kachelries leads Stephen F. Austin past Liberty 63-51

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 10:34 PM

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — David Kachelries finished with 14 points and six assists and Gavin Kensmil added 14 points and nine rebounds as Stephen F. Austin topped Liberty 63-51 on Saturday night.

Nigel Hawkins added 10 points for the Lumberjacks (8-2), who have now won four straight games.

Darius McGhee had 22 points for the Flames (5-4), whose four-game win streak ended. Joseph Venzant added six points and 11 rebounds.

