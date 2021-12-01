CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan urges Marylanders to get tested | Prince George's Co. libraries providing free tests | Labs testing for omicron variant | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » K-State blows it open…

K-State blows it open with 71-43 win over Albany

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 10:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Nijel Pack scored 17 points and Mark Smith scored 14 with 10 rebounds and Kansas State opened it up in the second half and beat Albany 71-43 on Wednesday night.

Smith’s dunk with 14:52 remaining made it a 42-24 contest in favor of Kansas State (4-2), which emerged from the break with a 13-4 scoring outburst to take control.

Davion Bradford’s dunk gave Kansas State its first 20-point lead (47-27) and it pushed the margin as high as 66-38 with 4:18 left on a pair of foul shots from Smith.

Trey Hutcheson’s layup with 6:35 left before intermission brought the Great Danes (1-6) into a tie at 17. But Markquis Nowell countered with a 3-pointer, Ismael Massoud a jumper, Kaosi Ezeagu made a layup and threw down a dunk and Pack made a layup in an 11-0 run and the Wildcats went to the break up 29-20.

Selton Miguel scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Kansas State off the bench.

Devondre Perry scored 11 points for Albany (1-6).

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP—

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Navy has less vaccinated sailors than previously reported, but still over 97%

VA resuming EHR deployments in March, restructuring management of massive project

Senators see room in FedRAMP bill to address supply chain security threats

GOP risks government shutdown to fight Biden vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up