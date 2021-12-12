JSU faces LaGrange

LaGrange vs. Jacksonville State (3-5) Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Jacksonville State Gamecocks…

LaGrange vs. Jacksonville State (3-5)

Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Jacksonville State Gamecocks are set to battle the Panthers of Division III LaGrange. Jacksonville State lost 66-52 at VCU in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Jacksonville State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Darian Adams, Jalen Gibbs, Brandon Huffman and Kayne Henry have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 63 percent of all Gamecocks points over the last five games.DEEP-THREAT DARIAN: Through eight games, Jacksonville State’s Darian Adams has connected on 37.1 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 79.4 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Jacksonville State went 2-2 overall when playing out-of-conference competition last season. The Gamecocks offense scored 66 points per contest across those four contests.

