Joseph carries Bethune-Cookman past Johnson (FL) 88-41

The Associated Press

December 15, 2021, 10:47 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Collins Joseph scored 14 points off the bench and Bethune-Cookman beat NCCAA-member Johnson University (FL) 88-41 on Wednesday night.

Marcus Garrett had 13 points for Bethune-Cookman (2-8), which broke its five-game losing streak. Joe French added 12 points and Mikey West 11 with seven assists and six rebounds.

Bethune-Cookman distributed season highs with 20 assists and 51-second half points.

Antwan Bradley scored 13 points for the Suns and Corey Shelton 11.

