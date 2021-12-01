CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan urges Marylanders to get tested | Prince George's Co. libraries providing free tests | Labs testing for omicron variant | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Jones scores 21 to lift ULM over Centenary 104-67

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 11:31 PM

MONROE, La. (AP) — Andre Jones had 21 points as ULM easily defeated Centenary 104-67 on Wednesday night.

Elijah Gonzales had 17 points for ULM (3-4). Koreem Ozier added 16 points. Trey Boston had 14 points.

Jalen Behr had 19 points and six rebounds for the Gentlemen. Ralph Johnson added 15 points. AJ Hall had seven rebounds.

