CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Jones scores 20 to…

Jones scores 20 to lead Quinnipiac past Niagara 77-68

The Associated Press

December 31, 2021, 5:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Dezi Jones had a season-high 20 points with eight assists as Quinnipiac topped Niagara 77-68 on Friday.

Jacob Rigoni and Kevin Marfo each had 14 points for Quinnipiac (7-4, 2-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win.

Jordan Cintron had 14 points for the Purple Eagles (5-7, 0-3). Justin Roberts added 13 points and Marcus Hammond had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon’s ponderous budget process is next target for Congressional reform

OPM sets bar for agencies hiring data scientists with new job qualifications

Air Force expanding maternity uniform access for airmen

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up