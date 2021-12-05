CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Jones scores 16 to lead No. 25 Florida State women, 83-32

The Associated Press

December 5, 2021, 4:12 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Morgan Jones scored 16 points with eight rebounds and all 13 players scored as 25th-ranked Florida State defeated Charleston Southern 83-32 on Sunday.

Jones has scored in double figures in seven straight games for the Seminoles (6-2), who are 5-0 at home this season. Valencia Myers added 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting and River Baldwin scored 13, making 6-of-8.

Izabela Niciletti scored a layup with 43 seconds left to make sure the entire Florida State roster showed up in the scoring column.

Myers, Kourtney Weber and Makayla Timpson each had two of Florida State’s eight blocked shots. Florida State leads ACC teams with an average of 6.1 blocks per game.

Florida State held winless Charleston Southern (0-7) to five points in the second quarter and six in the third on a combined 3-for-20 shooting. The Seminoles forced 23 turnovers for 25 points.

Skylar Baltezegar scored eight to lead the Buccaneers, who are seeking their first win for new head coach Clarisse Garcia.

After a week off for final exams, the Seminoles visit in-state rival Florida on Sunday, Dec. 12.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

