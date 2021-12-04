CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Jones powers UNC Asheville past NC Central 82-66

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 5:23 PM

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tajion Jones had 23 points and 10 rebounds to help UNC Asheville cruise to an 82-66 victory over North Carolina Central on Saturday.

Jamon Battle had 14 points for the Bulldogs (5-3), who won their fourth straight game at home. Trent Stephney added 11 points and seven rebounds, while LJ Thorpe scored 10.

Randy Miller Jr. had 18 points for the Eagles (3-6). Eric Boone added 13 points and six rebounds. Kris Monroe had 12 points.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

