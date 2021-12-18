CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Jones, Ozier lift ULM…

Jones, Ozier lift ULM past Southern Miss 74-65

The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 6:34 PM

MONROE, La. (AP) — Andre Jones had 18 points to lead in double figures as Lousisana-Monroe topped Southern Miss 74-65 on Saturday.

Koreem Ozier added 15 points for the Warhawks. Thomas Howell chipped in 14, Russell Harrison scored 11 and Elijah Gonzales had 10. Howell also had seven rebounds, while Harrison posted 10 rebounds.

Rashad Bolden had 21 points for the Golden Eagles (4-7), who have lost five consecutive games. Tyler Stevenson added 11 points. Jaron Pierre Jr. had seven rebounds.

